Pirates Preview: Falter looks to lead bounce-back vs. Nats

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78) couldn’t muster much of anything against Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals (65-79) and were defeated 6-2.

Corbin pitched 6.2 strong innings and CJ Abrams hit two of the three home runs for the Nationals in their win over the Pirates.

The Pirates will now look to even up their four-game series on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s game will begin at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group