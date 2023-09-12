Local

Pirates Preview: Falter looks to lead bounce-back vs. Nats

By Danny Demilio

David Bednar’s rare blown save leads to Pirates’ 3-2 loss to Brewers FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bailey Falter throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78) couldn’t muster much of anything against Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals (65-79) and were defeated 6-2.

Corbin pitched 6.2 strong innings and CJ Abrams hit two of the three home runs for the Nationals in their win over the Pirates.

The Pirates will now look to even up their four-game series on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s game will begin at 6:35 p.m. ET.

