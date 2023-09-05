Local

Pirates Preview: Jackson And co. look to keep things rolling

By Danny Demilio

Pirates Brewers Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar (51) celebrates with catcher Endy Rodriguez, left, after getting the final out of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Thanks in part to homers from Jack Suwinski and Ke’Bryan Hayes, the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-74) defeated the Milwaukee Brewers (76-61) 4-2 on Labor Day at PNC Park.

In the win, Luis Ortiz (4-4) held the Brewers to only two runs in 6.0 innings pitched while David Bednar sealed the deal with his 32nd save.

The Pirates will look to continue their hot stretch and clinch a series win on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

