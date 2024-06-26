Sports

Pirates Preview: Luis Ortiz Makes First Start This Season in Rubber Match vs. Reds

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Michael A. Taylor Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael A. Taylor dives safely past the tag by Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson to score in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Cincinnati. The Pirates won 9-5. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

After a bad loss on Monday, the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded with a 9-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

The Pirates’ offense recorded 10 hits for the second-straight game, led by Bryan Reynolds, who extended his hitting streak to 22 games with a two-run home run in the first.

As the Pirates (38-41) go for the series win over the Reds (37-42) on Wednesday, Luis Ortiz will make his first start of the season.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Alleged child predator charged after being confronted by online activist group outside Giant Eagle
  • Partial human remains found in Mercer County reservoir
  • Man accused of carjacking woman in Hempfield while she was shopping with 4-year-old granddaughter
  • VIDEO: Councilperson proposes Quality of Life Ticketing legislation to clean up Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read