Pirates Preview: Luis Ortiz Makes First Start This Season in Rubber Match vs. Reds

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

After a bad loss on Monday, the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded with a 9-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

The Pirates’ offense recorded 10 hits for the second-straight game, led by Bryan Reynolds, who extended his hitting streak to 22 games with a two-run home run in the first.

As the Pirates (38-41) go for the series win over the Reds (37-42) on Wednesday, Luis Ortiz will make his first start of the season.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group