Pirates Preview: Mitch Keller makes 30th start as road trip heads to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates salvaged their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 3-2 win on Thursday night.

Luis Ortiz turned in a quality start and Nick Gonzales delivered the game-winning run with an RBI-single up the middle in the eighth.

Up next for the Pirates (72-81) on their road trip is the start of a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds (74-80) on Friday night at Great American Ballpark. The Pirates are 7-3 against the Reds this season.

