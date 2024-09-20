Local

Pirates Preview: Mitch Keller makes 30th start as road trip heads to Cincinnati

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates Preview: Can Bucs salvage series in desert? Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, July 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates salvaged their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 3-2 win on Thursday night.

Luis Ortiz turned in a quality start and Nick Gonzales delivered the game-winning run with an RBI-single up the middle in the eighth.

Up next for the Pirates (72-81) on their road trip is the start of a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds (74-80) on Friday night at Great American Ballpark. The Pirates are 7-3 against the Reds this season.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man shot, killed inside Ellwood City Forge; suspect in custody
  • Boyfriend suspected of killing missing Ligonier woman found dead
  • Bond revoked for man accused of breaking Pittsburgh police officer’s leg during South Side fight
  • VIDEO: How Millvale used devastation from Hurricane Ivan 20 years ago to come back stronger, more tightknit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read