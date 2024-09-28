Pirates Preview: Skenes, Gil square off in possible ROTY battle

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates kicked off their final series of 2024 with a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

Bryan Reynolds hit a pair of home runs and went back-to-back with Nick Gonzales in the sixth inning to carry the Bucs over New York.

Paul Skenes’ historic rookie season for the Pirates (75-85) will conclude against potential American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil (93-67) and the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon.

