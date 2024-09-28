Local

Pirates Preview: Skenes, Gil square off in possible ROTY battle

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, left, with fellow pitchers Jared Jones, center, and Mitch Keller, right, watch from the dugout railing during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates kicked off their final series of 2024 with a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

Bryan Reynolds hit a pair of home runs and went back-to-back with Nick Gonzales in the sixth inning to carry the Bucs over New York.

Paul Skenes’ historic rookie season for the Pirates (75-85) will conclude against potential American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil (93-67) and the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon.

