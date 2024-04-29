Pirates Preview: Staying in the Bay for a Series With the A’s

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 3-2 by the San Francisco Giants in the rubber match at Oracle Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Pirates (14-15) were again unable to do much offensively and had a chance to at least tie the game in the ninth with a tying run on second but came up short.

The Pirates will remain in the Bay Area for a start of a three-game series with the Oakland A’s (12-17) starting Monday night.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group