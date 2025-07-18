Pirates Roster Moves: Peguero recalled from Triple-A, positive update on Oviedo

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates needed to make a roster move after trading Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals during the All-Star break. On Friday, the Pirates recalled infielder Liover Peguero from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Peguero appeared in four games for the Pirates earlier in the season and collected a pair of hits in nine at-bats. In 67 games with Pittsburgh across parts of four seasons, Peguero has hit .236/.281/.364 with seven home runs and 28 RBI.

In 72 games with Indianapolis this season, Peguero slashed .251/.312/.373 with 14 doubles, one triple, five home runs, 36 RBI and eight stolen bases.

Peguero is expected to get playing time at all four infield positions, according to manager Don Kelly. He’s played 28 games at short with Indianapolis this season, 22 at third base, nine at second, five at first and eight in center field.

