Pirate’s spring training facility in Florida sees ‘some’ damage in Hurricane Milton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirate City and LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida, were damaged when Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday night.

Brian Warecki, Pirates SVP of Communications and Broadcasting, said the most notable damage is to the outfield wall at LECOM Park and a batter’s eye and fencing at Pirate City.

“While we appreciate the curiosity, this pales in comparison to what others are facing in the wake of both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton,” Warecki said.

The Pirates are working alongside Bradenton’s first responders.

