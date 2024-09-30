Pirates star Paul Skenes named Baseball America’s 2024 Rookie of the Year

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes has been named Baseball America’s 2024 Rookie of the Year.

The rookie phenom is the second Pirates player to be given the title by the publication. Andrew McCutchen took home the honors in 2009.

Skenes, 22, went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts, .198 batting average against and 0.95 WHIP in 23 starts this season for the Pirates. He ranked first this season among all qualified National League rookies in ERA, batting average against and WHIP, tied for second in wins, and second in strikeouts and winning percentage.

The team said Skenes is the first rookie pitcher to record at least 23 starts with a sub-2.00 ERA in a single season since Scott Perry in 1918, according to StatsPerform. He also finished his rookie campaign with a .198 batting average against, which was the lowest by a Pirates starter all-time with a minimum of 16 starts.

Skenes posted the lowest ERA in all of MLB after making his debut on May 11. He was tabbed as the starting pitcher for the National League in this year’s All-Star Game, where he became just the fifth rookie pitcher ever to start.

