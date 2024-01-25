Pitt basketball extends Backyard Brawl with WVU through next 4 seasons

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt men’s basketball announced on Thursday that they have extended the Backyard Brawl with West Virginia through the next four seasons, keeping the rivalry going.

The two teams have faced off 190 times in men’s basketball, with the Mountaineers holding a 101-89 advantage. The Panthers and Mountaineers have faced off in the Backyard Brawl six of the past seven seasons, with the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 year the only one that they didn’t play against each other. The extension will make it seven straight seasons that the two programs have battled it out on the court, giving each set of fans the opportunity to increase the rivalry over that time period.

The Backyard Brawl occurred annually from 1918 to 2012, when West Virginia left the Big East for the Big 12 and Pitt basketball would do so for the ACC in 2013.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group