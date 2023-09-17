Pitt embarrassed in Backyard Brawl, loses to WVU 17-6

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Christian Veilleux stood rooted to the sideline throughout the second half, helmet in hand, watching as Phil Jurkovec trotted back onto the field with the offense.

It’s only guesswork at this point, but it’s hard to believe he’d have been any worse running Pitt’s offense into the ground in an embarrassing 17-6 loss to West Virginia Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va.

Jurkovec completed just 40% of his pass attempts for 81 yards and three interceptions, one in the first and two in the second, and he somehow managed to look worse than he did against Cincinnati in the process. Pitt managed just 211 total yards. The defense, despite allowing a big night from WVU’s CJ Donaldson, had a strong performance wasted in the process.

And, just to be fair, it was a brutal night for the entire offense. Not just Jurkovec. But he is the No. 1 culprit.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group