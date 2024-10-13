Pitt football improves to 6-0 for first time since 1982

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

As Pitt football’s electric offense went dormant against the California Golden Bears, the Panthers’ defense stepped up in a 17-15 victory that improved Pitt to 6-0 for the first time since 1982.

In 1982, Pitt jumped out to a 7-0 start after defeating North Carolina, Florida State, Illinois, West Virginia, Temple, Syracuse and Louisville. Pitt would go 9-3 that season with a Cotton Bowl 7-3 loss to SMU on New Year’s Day.

That season, Pitt legend Dan Marino threw for 2,432 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Pitt continues to crush its preseason expectations following a 3-9 season, and after receiving a No. 22 ranking in the AP Top 25, Pitt pulled out a nerve-racking win at Acrisure Stadium Saturday afternoon.

