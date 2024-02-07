Local

Pitt-NC State Preview: Everything You Need to Know

By George Michalowski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt Basketball Pittsburgh forward Blake Hinson (2) celebrates a basket against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger/AP)

By George Michalowski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

RALEIGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Wednesday night, Pitt (14-8, 5-6 ACC) will have the opportunity to get back to .500 in ACC play with a road game against the NC State Wolfpack.

Last season, Pitt got the job done in Raleigh. Let’s take a look at the preview for this season’s rematch.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

Pitt has now won four of its last five games, with recent wins over No. 7 Duke, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, and Notre Dame and a tight loss to Miami. The Panthers have rallied together and earned these big wins behind Blake Hinson and company, with huge contributions from the back court trio of Bub Carrington, Ishmael Leggett, and Jaland Lowe, in addition to others.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Student loan forgiveness: Two dates borrowers need to know now
  • Survey: Gen Z most-likely to commit ‘friendly fraud’
  • 6-year-old held in dog crate, assaulted ‘multiple’ times, state police say; parents charged
  • VIDEO: Locally-owned pharmacy in Butler County closes its doors after 17 years
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read