Pitt-NC State Preview: Everything You Need to Know

RALEIGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Wednesday night, Pitt (14-8, 5-6 ACC) will have the opportunity to get back to .500 in ACC play with a road game against the NC State Wolfpack.

Last season, Pitt got the job done in Raleigh. Let’s take a look at the preview for this season’s rematch.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

Pitt has now won four of its last five games, with recent wins over No. 7 Duke, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, and Notre Dame and a tight loss to Miami. The Panthers have rallied together and earned these big wins behind Blake Hinson and company, with huge contributions from the back court trio of Bub Carrington, Ishmael Leggett, and Jaland Lowe, in addition to others.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group