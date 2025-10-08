Pitt Panthers to face Florida State Seminoles in 4th ACC meeting this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Pittsburgh Panthers will face the Florida State Seminoles in their fourth ACC meeting on October 11, 2025, at Bobby Bowden Field in Tallahassee, Florida.

Pitt is coming off a dominant 48-7 victory over Boston College, marking their second-largest margin of victory against a conference opponent since joining the ACC in 2013.

In their last encounter in 2023, Florida State defeated Pitt 24-7 in Pittsburgh. However, Pitt emerged victorious in their previous game at Florida State in 2020, winning 41-17.

Pitt has been strong in October, securing nine conference wins since 2021, which is the third most in the ACC behind Miami and Clemson.

Florida State’s head coach, Mike Norvell, has a history with Pitt, having served as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2011.

Pitt’s recent win over Boston College was highlighted by a stellar performance from true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel, who completed 30-of-41 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Kenny Johnson also shined, recording career highs with nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, while linebacker Rasheem Biles contributed with three tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

