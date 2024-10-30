Pitt QB Eli Holstein Cleared to Play vs. SMU in Huge ACC Clash

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt had to “wait and see” this week with starting quarterback Eli Holstein, but Pat Narduzzi has decided that his starter is good to go.

Narduzzi announced Wednesday on his weekly radio show that Holstein has been cleared and will play against No. 20 SMU on Saturday night in Dallas, Texas. It’s a big boost for a Panthers’ squad that finished the win against Syracuse without him.

Holstein has completed 138-of-215 pass attempts (64%) for 1,808 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 286 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and three touchdowns on the ground — ranked among the best quarterbacks in the country.

