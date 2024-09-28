Pitt staff members vote to join United Steelworkers union

PITTSBURGH — Staff at the University of Pittsburgh have voted to become members of the United Steelworkers union.

Staff members participated in a mail ballot election held by the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board over the past several weeks. USW says a “strong majority” voted in favor of joining the union.

“This win belongs to every staff member who stood together for a stronger, more inclusive Pitt,” said USW District 10 Director Bernie Hall. “When workers have a voice, the entire university thrives—from the classrooms to the community that calls it home.”

Roughly 6,300 staff members will join USW, one of the largest labor unions in North America with 85,000 members.

Faculty at Pitt unionized with USW in 2021 and ratified their first union contract in May. Pitt graduate workers have filed for their own union election with USW, but the vote has not yet been scheduled.

