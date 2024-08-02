Pitt student housing evacuated due to gas leak

PITTSBURGH — Some University of Pittsburgh dorms have been evacuated because of a struck gas line.

Pitt Police say buildings, D, F and H were evacuated after construction crews hit the line at around noon in the area of Bouquet Gardens.

Facilities Management and People’s Gas has been called to the scene.

Anyone nearby is asked to avoid the area.

Pitt police will provide more information as work continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

