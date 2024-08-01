Pitt Volleyball voted No. 1 in ACC preseason poll

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt is still the pinnacle of the ACC, even with a couple of new schools added to the conference.

The ACC voted Pitt as the top team in the conference in its annual preseason poll, edging out a couple of the top teams in the country. The Panthers also had three players (Olivia Babcock, Rachel Fairbanks and Torrey Stafford) named to the preseason All-ACC squad.

Pitt (285 points), Stanford (268), Louisville (265), Georgia Tech (230) and Florida State (226) round out the top five in the preseason poll.

Ready to defend what's ours. pic.twitter.com/XjlernhYEJ — Pitt Volleyball (@Pitt_VB) August 1, 2024

