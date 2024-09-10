Pitt Volleyball’s success is helping draw young girls to the sport

PITTSBURGH — For the first time in program history, the Pitt volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in the country.

It’s also the highest ranking for a Pitt women’s team in school history.

Though it’s a milestone the Panthers are proud of, it’s far from the ultimate goal.

“National championship. Plain and simple,” said setter Rachel Fairbanks.

That has come within reach in the last few years. The Panthers have been to three straight Final Fours, falling in the semi-final match each time.

“I am proud of the consistency of our success the last four years, and I am optimistic,” said head coach Dan Fisher. “This group will be a lot of players that have been there before.”

The Panthers’ success comes as the sport of volleyball grows nationwide and in the Pittsburgh area.

There’s evidence of that in Pitt’s growing home attendance.

According to the NCAA, Pitt ranked 43rd for Division I attendance back in 2018 with 22,802 fans. Last season, the Panthers jumped to 11th with nearly 51,000 people catching a match in Oakland.

“Just seeing how much people care now, it’s so inspirational,” said right side Olivia Babcock. “It helps us want to be better. I want to be better for the people watching.”

Pitt’s success has not only led to record crowds at the Fitzgerald Field House on gameday, local coaches tell Channel 11 it has helped bring girls to the sport in droves.

“To see that success also happening right here, it’s really helped to pull a lot of girls out and want to play volleyball,” said Neal Brown, director of Finleyville Volleyball Club P3R.

Brown says P3R has 17 teams across six age groups with record tryout numbers each year. That’s on pace with Junior USA Volleyball membership, which is up 14% in Pennsylvania over the last three seasons and up 11% nationwide over the last five seasons.

“I think by training as many as we can, the cream will rise to the top and the best players will start coming out of Pittsburgh,” Brown said.

On that journey to greatness, local volleyball players can look to Oakland for inspiration.

“It wants to make me practice as good as they do, practice as hard as they do just to make it how they are right now,” said P3R athlete Isabella Mattila.

It’s a responsibility the Panthers don’t take lightly.

“It’s truly inspiring to us just as much as it is the little girls,” said Fairbanks. “We are players that care so much about the game and the future of volleyball.”

