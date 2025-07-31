Pitt women’s volleyball team selected as favorites to win ACC conference this season

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Volleyball team was selected as the favorites to win the ACC conference in the 2025-2026 season. Pitt got ten votes from the ACC coaches to earn the top spot.

Players Olivia Babcock, Bre Kelley, Blaire Bayless and Ryla Jones were named to the Preseason All-ACC team.

Babcock is the reigning AVCA National Player of the Year and the ACC Player of the Year in 2024-2025. She enters her junior year leading the Panthers in points, points per set, kills, kills per set, aces and aces per set.

Kelley, Bayless and Jones hold many records in their own right. Kelley earned Second Team All-American status last year. Bayless is preparing for a breakout junior year after winning a gold medal this summer at the NORCEGA U21 Pan American Cup in San Jose, Costa Rica. Jones was on the All-ACC Freshman team last season and held ACC Freshmen of the Week honors.

The Pitt Volleyball season starts on Aug. 22nd against powerhouse Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It’s part of the AVCA First Serve Showcase. The Panthers will wrap up the showcase on Aug. 24th against Florida.

