Pitt’s Blue-Gold Spring Game closed to public this year

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh announced that Pitt Football’s 2026 Blue-Gold Spring Game at Acrisure Stadium is closed to the public this year. A university spokesperson added its necessary because of the ongoing preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft taking place in and around the stadium on the North Shore.

Fans will instead have the opportunity to celebrate the team during the Pitt Block Party at Arts Landing. The free three-day fan event will take place in Downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District from April 23-25 to coincide with the draft.

The three-day celebration will feature an immersive Pitt Football museum and a dedicated draft showcase. Attendees will have access to live entertainment, food trucks and interactive activities at Arts Landing. The event is designed to highlight the program’s history and its NFL legacy.

Organizers are focusing the festivities on these professional football ties during the three days of activities in the Cultural District. While the scrimmage is closed to the public, the university will provide coverage of the action online.

Highlights and updates from the Blue-Gold Spring Game will be shared across the official Pitt Football digital platforms and social media channels.

The Pitt Block Party is scheduled to run from April 23-25. Highlights from the spring game will be released on official team platforms as they become available.

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