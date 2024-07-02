Local

Pittsburgh Citiparks hosting free July 4 bash

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh Citiparks will host a free bash on July 4.

Steel City Blast at Grandview Park will be held from 3 to 10 p.m.

There will be food, refreshments, games, kids activities and music.

At 3:30 p.m., Lopaka Rootz takes the stage followed by Jackson tribute band Dancing Machine at 5:30 p.m. and Nied’s Hotel Band at 7:45 p.m.

There will be free shuttle service from Bottlerocket Social Hall to the park.

