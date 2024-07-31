Pittsburgh CitiParks opens 4 Cooling Centers for humid Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh CitiParks has opened four Cooling Centers for Wednesday.

The following Cooling Centers will be open:

Beechview

Brighton Heights

Greenfield

South Side

The centers will remain open until 7 p.m.

Temperatures head back up Wednesday and humidity will be a factor.

