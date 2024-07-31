Pittsburgh CitiParks opens 4 Cooling Centers for humid Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh CitiParks has opened four Cooling Centers for Wednesday.
>> Wednesday warm-up to bring humidity, possible stray shower or thunderstorm
The following Cooling Centers will be open:
- Beechview
- Brighton Heights
- Greenfield
- South Side
The centers will remain open until 7 p.m.
Temperatures head back up Wednesday and humidity will be a factor.
