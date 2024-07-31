Local

Pittsburgh CitiParks opens 4 Cooling Centers for humid Wednesday

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh CitiParks has opened four Cooling Centers for Wednesday.

The following Cooling Centers will be open:

  • Beechview
  • Brighton Heights
  • Greenfield
  • South Side

The centers will remain open until 7 p.m.

Temperatures head back up Wednesday and humidity will be a factor.

