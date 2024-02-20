Pittsburgh City Council votes to pay insurance deductible of home damaged in Garfield shootout

PITTSBURGH — Jackie Lane has a constant reminder of the day thousands of bullets went flying across her street for more than six hours, as William Hardison Sr. shot high-powered weapons at police — and they fired back.

“All the bullets, and the SWAT team, and all the uniformed people. It’s a horrible experience to even think about,” Lane said.

But as of Wednesday, Lane is one step closer to getting some of the much-needed repairs to her home, where her walls were once riddled with bullet holes.

Pittsburgh City Council voted to pay for her nearly $7,000 insurance deductible.

“My total damage is over $50,000 because I shared the wall with him,” she said.

Right now, the council has only voted on Jackie’s claim, but more could be coming.

A city spokesperson told Channel 11 that the amount of money given is on a case-by-case basis depending on the homeowner’s deductible.

“I’m thankful because I would have never been able to afford that deductible to get everything taken care of,” Lane said.

It’s unclear exactly when Jackie will receive the money from the city, but she’s hoping it’s soon.

“I wish it hadn’t taken so long. And that the process would have been a little quicker, and in addition to the insurance company, nothing’s been timely,” she said.

