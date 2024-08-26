Local

Pittsburgh cosmetologists gives back to kids in need before school starts

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh cosmetologists give back to kids in need before school starts

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Several Pittsburgh cosmetologists spent Sunday helping area kids get ready for their first day of school.

The event at Flossy’s Hair Design in East Liberty gave free haircuts or hairstyles and a book bag filled with school supplies.

Kayla James says she started this event to help kids in need.

“I didn’t come up in the best neighborhood, and you know, there were people in life that looked out for me, so why not look out for everybody else,” she said.

This is the second year for this event, and James says she’s already seen a lot of growth.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Still taking it all in’: Washington County man, 70, wins $1M from Pennsylvania Lottery
  • Sheetz holds surprise pop-up concert in Bethel Park
  • Playa Bowls opens in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
  • VIDEO: Fire Marshal investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at vacant Duquesne duplex
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read