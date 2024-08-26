Pittsburgh cosmetologists gives back to kids in need before school starts

PITTSBURGH — Several Pittsburgh cosmetologists spent Sunday helping area kids get ready for their first day of school.

The event at Flossy’s Hair Design in East Liberty gave free haircuts or hairstyles and a book bag filled with school supplies.

Kayla James says she started this event to help kids in need.

“I didn’t come up in the best neighborhood, and you know, there were people in life that looked out for me, so why not look out for everybody else,” she said.

This is the second year for this event, and James says she’s already seen a lot of growth.

