Pittsburgh deer management program starts back up this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s deer management program, which aims to manage the overpopulation of white-tailed deer in city parks, starts back up this weekend.

The program’s pilot saw success in 2023-24, with archery-controlled hunts in Frick and Riverview parks. More than 100 deer were harvested from Sept. 30 through Jan. 27, and 59 of those deer were donated to local food banks, creating almost 10,000 meals.

This year, the program is expanding to include Emerald View, Highland and Schenley parks.

Fifty archers were selected to participate in the program. They were required to complete a background check, wildlife violation check and an archery accuracy test.

Notice signs have been posted in all five parks to show visitors when and where hunting is taking place.

Visitors are encouraged to stay on trails and keep all dogs on a leash while respecting the hunters’ space.

Archery will take place in the parks from Sept. 21 through Dec. 14, and then resume from Dec. 26 through Jan. 25.

