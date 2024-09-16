Local

Pittsburgh EMS called to Backyard Brawl 68 times, 21 people taken to local hospitals

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS gave an update on their response to the Backyard Brawl on Monday.

According to the bureau, there were 68 calls made on Saturday and 21 people were taken to local hospitals.

The bureau said that most of the calls were for fainting or people near fainting, falls, general sickness and intoxication.

One person went into cardiac arrest in the stadium, but they were talking by the time they were taken to the hospital.

