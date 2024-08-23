Pittsburgh felon found guilty of assaulting court-appointed attorney during trial

PITTSBURGH — A felon formerly from Pittsburgh was found guilty of assaulting his court-appointed attorney during a trial in 2022.

James Taric Byrd was found guilty Thursday of one county of contempt of court by misbehavior that obstructs the administration of justice and one count of assault for striking his court-appointed attorney in a courtroom.

Byrd was on trial on July 18, 2022. During the trial, Byrd struck his attorney in the head, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials said, in part: “The defendant’s assaultive conduct disrupted and delayed the trial proceedings and obstructed the orderly administration of justice.”

The Department of Justice said evidence suggested Byrd hit his attorney to prompt a mistrial and delay the jury trial proceedings.

Byrd is currently serving a life sentence plus 20 years on a 2022 conviction of violating federal narcotics and firearm laws. Four months after his January 2023 sentencing of life imprisonment, Byrd was tried and found guilty by a federal jury of one count of possession of contraband in prison. He received an additional eight months in prison on that conviction.

Judge Colville scheduled sentencing for Byrd’s contempt of court and assault conviction for Dec. 18, 2024. Byrd will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group