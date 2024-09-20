Pittsburgh International Airport’s J.D. Power ranking on the decline

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh International Airport’s ratings slid over the past year to rank near the bottom of the list in J.D. Power’s North America Airport Satisfaction Study for airports of its size.

PIT was ranked No. 14 among 15 medium-sized airports on the widely watched annual study. It received an overall customer satisfaction index number of 625, below the average score of 646 of out 1,000 points among medium-sized airports. Only Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport’s 580 received a lower score in the rankings.

The J.D. Power study was culled from more than 26,000 surveys of travelers in the United States and Canada who had arrived and departed through at least one airport within the past 30 days between August 2023 and July 2024. It ranks ease of travel at the airport; the condition of the facilities within the terminal; food beverage and retail choices; experience with airport staff; and a handful of other factors.

