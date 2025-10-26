Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal put to the test during 2nd public trial run

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Pittsburgh International Airport conducted its second trial run on Saturday to test the new terminal systems and operations with nearly 2,000 volunteers.

The trial aimed to evaluate the $1.7 billion terminal’s facilities, technology and coordination among airport and airline staff, as volunteers simulated the process of catching a flight from check-in to baggage claim.

“It’s gonna be a much easier travel experience,” said Vanisha Purohit. “Everyone’s loving how the TSA setup is, the automatic bins going in by themselves, not having to lift them, not having to take everything out of your bag.”

Angela Malis said, “Whenever you hit the bottom of it, there’s a bigger lip, so a lot of folks could easily fall.”

An airport official addressed concerns about the wheelchair ramp, assuring that the terminal is compliant and staff are acclimating to the new space.

