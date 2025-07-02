Pittsburgh launches annual Fireworks Task Force initiative to keep holiday celebrations safe

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh’s Fireworks Task Force is returning for another Fourth of July.

An annual initiative, the FTF is made up of 14 members, split between the police and fire bureaus. Task force members respond to fireworks-related calls, ensuring the public stays safe during holiday celebrations.

The FTF will be on duty from now until Saturday.

Although the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety recognizes residents have the right to celebrate, the FTF aims to keep the use of legal fireworks in line with the law and city ordinances, officials say.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Fireworks Task Force responds to 89 calls on 4th of July

Consumer-grade fireworks have been legal to buy and use in Pennsylvania since October 2017, but the city notes there are rules and regulations for using them in city limits:

Fireworks cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without the express permission of the property owner.

Fireworks cannot be discharged within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, regardless of whether the user owns the building or vehicle.

Fireworks are strictly prohibited in all city parks, ballfields, and on any city-owned property.

Fireworks cannot be discharged in the direction of another person or used while the operator is under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.

The misuse or illegal use of fireworks can result in warnings, citations, arrests or confiscation of fireworks, city officials says.

“These restrictions are designed to keep everyone safe as we celebrate the Fourth of July,” said Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt. “We ask that residents be mindful of their neighbors and their pets; a little consideration helps ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for all.”

Pet owners are also encouraged to take caution by keeping their pets secure during celebrations. Many pets are sensitive to loud noises and may run away because of fireworks displays.

>>> HARP provides tips to help keep your pets safe this Fourth of July <<<

In the event of a lost or found pet, you call Animal Care and Control at (412) 255-2036, or (412) 255-2935 after hours.

The City of Pittsburgh will host its own fireworks display at 9 p.m. July 4. If you can’t see it in person, you can watch from the comfort of your own home exclusively on WPXI, both on Channel 11 and in our WPXI Now streaming apps and on WPXI.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group