Pittsburgh Fireworks Task Force responds to 89 calls on 4th of July

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety released the number of calls the Fireworks Task Force responded to during the Fourth of July holiday.

The Task Force responded to 89 calls of service during the day and issued a total of 62 warnings.

Since June 30, the Task Force has responded to 124 fireworks-related calls.

The Task Force will remain in effect Friday evening.

