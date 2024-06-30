Pittsburgh’s annual fireworks task force starts Sunday night

PITTSBURGH — A task force meant to protect people and their property around the 4th of July holiday in Pittsburgh starts on Sunday evening.

The city’s Department of Public Safety announced it’s starting its annual Fireworks Task Force as 4th of July festivities get underway. The enforcement initiative is conducted by members of the police and fire departments and runs nightly from June 30 to July 5, responding to citywide fireworks-related calls and complaints.

“The goal of the Fireworks Task Force is to allow for the safe usage of legally-purchased pyrotechnics, as long as they are used in compliance with the laws established by the Commonwealth and the laws and ordinances of the City of Pittsburgh. The restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors as we celebrate this Fourth of July,” said Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt.

Task force officials want to remind community members that while fireworks are legal in Pennsylvania, there are several rules and regulations specific to Pittsburgh:

Fireworks cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without the express permission of the property owner

Fireworks cannot be discharged within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, regardless of whether the building or vehicle is owned by the user

Fireworks are prohibited in all City of Pittsburgh parks, baseball diamonds, or playing fields

Fireworks cannot be discharged in the direction of another person, or used while the operator is under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances

Anyone who misuses fireworks or sets them off illegally could get a warning or citation, have their fireworks confiscated or be arrested. Anyone who discharges fireworks that result in someone getting hurt or damages property will be held responsible and could be liable for damages.

The task force also understands that pets can be sensitive to fireworks displays and that fear may cause them to run away in fear. In the event of a lost or found pet, call Animal Care and Control at 412-255-2036. For urgent situations after office hours, call 412-255-2935.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group