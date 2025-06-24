Pittsburgh launches pilot program that simplifies process to buy city-owned homes

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey introduced a pilot program designed to streamline the process of buying city-owned properties directly from the city.

According to the Gainey administration, the program aims to address legal complexities that have prevented first-time homebuyers from purchasing these properties.

This pilot program changes the current system by proactively clearing titles before they are marketed. Then, once winning bidders are selected, closings will be completed in weeks. Under the previous system, the Gainey administration said clearing titles could delay the purchase process by months to years.

Gainey says the goal is to make homeownership more accessible to people who were previously deterred by the complicated process.

“Our goal is to provide a smoother and more accessible pathway to homeownership while revitalizing communities and supporting local residents,” Gainey said.

Titles have already been cleared for five city-owned properties in four neighborhoods. Gainey’s office says the city will also work to ensure these homes are “accessible to homebuyers navigating structural disadvantages.”

The program is open to Pittsburgh residents earning up to 120% of the area’s median income who commit to living in their new home for at least five years.

The public is encouraged to provide feedback on program requirements, which can be done by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group