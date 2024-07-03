Pittsburgh man charged in connection to Mercer County gun shop burglary

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges in connection to a burglary at a Mercer County gun shop in late April.

Court documents allege that Mehki Reed, 19, was part of the robbery of Seconds Count Firearms in downtown Mercer.

Around 5:15 a.m. on April 29, a stolen 2018 Kia crashed through the front of the store and police say Reed is seen on surveillance video entering the shop and taking multiple AR-style rifles.

He allegedly used one of the rifles to smash a pistol case.

The same evening, Pittsburgh police stopped a stolen white Hyundai Accent along Saw Mill Run Boulevard near Warrington Avenue.

Court documents say Reed and two juveniles were in the car and officers could see several guns. All three of them were taken into custody in Pittsburgh.

The serial numbers on the guns found in the car matched the models stolen from Seconds Count.

Reed was charged with person not to possess a firearm in Allegheny County in April. He is now facing multiple charges in Mercer County, including theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespassing and reckless endangerment.

