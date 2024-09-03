Pittsburgh man facing charges for climbing media riser during Trump’s Johnstown rally

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after storming the press area at Donald Trump’s rally in Johnstown last Friday.

According to NBC News affiliate WJAC, Stephen Weiss, 36, is accused of climbing the media riser and yelling onto the stage as the former president was speaking. Authorities say he then ran onto the arena floor, “jumped onto the media stage” and began yelling toward the main stage.

The Associated Press reports Weiss had hoped to hang a banner to protest Trump’s policies.

Weiss is facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group