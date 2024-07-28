Pittsburgh man helps advance Team USA to rowing finals at Paris Olympics

PARIS — A Pittsburgh man has made it to the Olympic finals for rowing.

Central Catholic High School graduate and second-time Olympian Mike Grady, along with Nick Mead, Justin Best and Liam Corrigan won their Men’s Four heat with a time of 6:04.95.

>>> Ones to watch: Michael Grady

Other countries joining Team USA in the final race on Aug. 1 are New Zealand, Great Britain and Australia.

