Pittsburgh man helps advance Team USA to rowing finals at Paris Olympics

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Team USA men's rowing four heat United States' Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan react after competing in the men's rowing four heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

PARIS — A Pittsburgh man has made it to the Olympic finals for rowing.

Central Catholic High School graduate and second-time Olympian Mike Grady, along with Nick Mead, Justin Best and Liam Corrigan won their Men’s Four heat with a time of 6:04.95.

>>> Ones to watch: Michael Grady

Other countries joining Team USA in the final race on Aug. 1 are New Zealand, Great Britain and Australia.

