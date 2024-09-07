Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announces reelection campaign

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey formally announced his reelection campaign Saturday morning.

Gainey made the announcement in Frick Park underneath the new Fern Hollow Bridge on the Tranquil Trail. He said his administration’s effort to repair the bridge that collapsed in January 2022 has helped define their actions since.

He was just three weeks into his term as mayor when the bridge collapsed. It was rebuilt in less than a year.

“My message to my staff, my cabinet, all my city workers responding to this crisis was the same message that I have given the city all the time,” Gainey said. “Study what we’ve got to do and let’s go get it.”

Gainey thanked President Biden for his help in the reconstruction project. Biden visited the bridge on the day of the collapse.

Gainey named the repair of the bridge as one of the ongoing improvements he has been working on in the City of Pittsburgh.

“We tackle what’s really broken rather than just slapping a Band-Aid on it or just kicking it down the road. We addressed every issue as the issue came up. For so long we have kicked the can down the road for the next administration and we can’t afford that if we’re going to have a city that’s improved for a city for all,” Gainey said.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato also showed support for Gainey at the rally.

The mayoral election takes place next year.

So far, no opposing candidates have announced their intent to run against Gainey.

