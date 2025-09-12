Pittsburgh Mayor Gainey declares Disaster Emergency following Squirrel Hill apartment building fire

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey has declared a local Disaster Emergency in Pittsburgh following the devastating fire at the Jefferson Apartments in Squirrel Hill.

The fire started at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and resulted in the total loss of the building, which now requires demolition.

Dozens of residents have been permanently displaced, suffering severe personal and property losses.

“This is a heartbreaking moment for our community,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “The Jefferson Apartments were home to so many of our neighbors — families, seniors, students, and individuals who have now lost everything.”

Mayor Gainey expressed gratitude to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, stating, “I want to thank the brave members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, whose quick action and courage prevented what could have been a tragic loss of life.”

The emergency declaration, issued under the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Services Code and City Code, allows for an immediate and coordinated response to support the victims and stabilize the neighborhood.

Many affected residents do not have rental insurance, the city said, compounding the hardship they face.

The declaration enables the activation of emergency management plans and expedites recovery operations and aid distribution.

Displaced residents who meet program qualifications can seek state and federal assistance for losses incurred in the fire.

The disaster emergency declaration is effective immediately and will remain in place for up to seven days, subject to extension with approval from the Pittsburgh City Council.

You can read the full emergency declaration below:

