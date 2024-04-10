Local

Pittsburgh parking officials announce when Mon Warf will reopen

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Mon Wharf (WPXI) View from the Mon Wharf in Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh parking officials have announced when the Mon Warf will reopen following flooding because of severe weather.

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh closed Mon Warf on April 3 amid a Flood Advisory for the Ohio River.

Officials now say the lot will reopen to the public on Thursday, with parking available on the Wood Street and Stanwix Street sides of the deck.

