Pittsburgh Penguins announce special events for Black History Month

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Penguins announce special events for Black History Month

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced some special activities they will be hosting as a way to celebrate Black History Month.

Celebrations will begin on Feb. 4 when the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation shows a screening of ‘Beyond Their Years: The Incredible Legacies of Herb Carnegie and Buck O’Neil’ at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. The documentary tells the story of Herb Carnegie and Buck O’Neil who pushed for more inclusiveness in the sports world. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the screening will begin at 2 p.m.

The team’s Black History Game will be on Feb. 6 when they take on the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena. The game will start at 7 p.m.

The night will honor and recognize Black leaders in Pittsburgh. Different informational tables will be set up that share information on organizations that advocate for Black excellence or support the Black community in the area.

Lyndsey Smith will perform the national anthem before the game. Members of the choir of the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Choir will perform the Black National Anthem during the first intermission break of the game.

The Penguins will auction off special jerseys, pucks and locker room nameplates from the game.

Click here to learn more about the Penguins’ Black History Month programs.

