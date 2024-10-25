Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation announces additional funding for community dek hockey rinks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is providing more funding for community dek hockey rinks.

Project Power Play 2.0 will provide protection and enhancement to various rinks built by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and Highmark, the team said.

The initiative follows the Penguins Foundation’s Project Power Play, an ongoing, decade-plus long venture that provides outdoor, multi-use facilities to thousands of kids in the tri-state area.

The project originally budgeted over $2.3 million to construct 12 dek hockey rinks in the Pittsburgh area, and later funded the construction of three additional deks for a total of 15.

The Foundation is now set to invest an additional $100,000 over the next two years, after recent evaluations indicated requests for revitalization.

Current funds are aiding five existing dek hockey rinks around the Pittsburgh area in Oakmont (Riverside Park), McCandless (North Park), Richland Township (Richland Community Park), South Park Township (South Park) and Oakdale (Settler’s Cabin Park), the team said.

Additional renovations are expected to take place this coming spring in hopes of re-opening these surfaces next summer.

