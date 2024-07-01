Pittsburgh Penguins sign defenseman Mac Hollowell to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins made their first move on the first day of NHL Free Agency.

The Penguins have signed defenseman Mac Hollowell to a one-year deal worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

Hollowell last appeared in the NHL during the 2022-2023 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he recorded two assists in six games.

Last season, Hollowell played with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. He played in 64 games and tallied 44 points, as well as 10 playoff games, where he recorded three assists. He also represented the team at the AHL All-Star Game.

The defenseman will reunite with President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas in the Steel City, who he played under in Toronto. He also played with the Sault St. Marie Greyhounds of the OHL the season after Dubas left the organization for the NHL.

