Pittsburgh Penguins sign defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to 1-year deal

The Penguins have signed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a one-year deal worth $2.75 million.

The contract runs through the 2024.25 season and carries an average annual value of $2.75 million.



Grzelcyk comes from the Boston Bruins, where he has spent his entire time in the NHL. Last season, he recorded two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 63 games. Throughout his 445-game career, he has tallied 25 goals and 110 assists for 135 points.

The Boston native was drafted to the Bruins 85th overall in the 2012 draft.

