Local

Pittsburgh Penguins sign defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to 1-year deal

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 04: Teddy Blueger #53 of the Pittsburgh Penguins battles for the puck with Matt Grzelcyk #48 and Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins during the second period. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are continuing to make moves on the first day of NHL Free Agency.

The Penguins have signed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a one-year deal worth $2.75 million.

Grzelcyk comes from the Boston Bruins, where he has spent his entire time in the NHL. Last season, he recorded two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 63 games. Throughout his 445-game career, he has tallied 25 goals and 110 assists for 135 points.

The Boston native was drafted to the Bruins 85th overall in the 2012 draft.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman hit by a car in Shadyside
  • 8 flights diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport due to severe weather on East Coast
  • Human remains found inside car pulled from Allegheny River
  • VIDEO: Semi-truck crashes into Parkway North barrier, rolls over onto road below, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read