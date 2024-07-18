Local

Pittsburgh Penguins sign first 2024 draft pick Harrison Brunicke to entry-level contract

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 29: Tanner Howe and Harrison Brunicke are selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the 44th and 46th overall picks during the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed their first pick of the 2024 NHL Draft to an entry-level contract.

Harrison Brunicke, 18, was picked 44th overall by the Penguins in this year’s draft. He was the first pick for the Pens.

The defenseman spent the 2023-24 season with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, tallying 10 goals, 11 assists and 21 points in 49 games. His 10 goals ranked first among Kamloops defensemen, while his 21 points ranked second.

Brunicke, a South Africa native, has played parts of the last three seasons with the Blazers since 2022. He has recorded 14 goals, 15 assists and 29 points in 110 career WHL games, and added two assists in 14 playoff games.

Brunicke represented Team Canada at the 2024 World Under-18 Championship and tallied one goal, three assists and four points. Team Canada won gold in the championship.

