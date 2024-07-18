Pittsburgh Penguins sign first 2024 draft pick Harrison Brunicke to entry-level contract

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed their first pick of the 2024 NHL Draft to an entry-level contract.

Harrison Brunicke, 18, was picked 44th overall by the Penguins in this year’s draft. He was the first pick for the Pens.

The defenseman spent the 2023-24 season with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, tallying 10 goals, 11 assists and 21 points in 49 games. His 10 goals ranked first among Kamloops defensemen, while his 21 points ranked second.

Brunicke, a South Africa native, has played parts of the last three seasons with the Blazers since 2022. He has recorded 14 goals, 15 assists and 29 points in 110 career WHL games, and added two assists in 14 playoff games.

Brunicke represented Team Canada at the 2024 World Under-18 Championship and tallied one goal, three assists and four points. Team Canada won gold in the championship.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group