Pittsburgh Penguins single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Single game tickets for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2025-26 season will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 10:00 AM.

Tickets will be available online at ticketmaster.com/penguins.

The sale includes tickets for all preseason home games and 40 regular season contests at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ home opener is scheduled for Thursday, October 9, against the New York Islanders, followed by a game against the New York Rangers on Saturday, October 11.

The Penguins’ schedule features 21 weekend home games, including a matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29. Fans can also look forward to a New Year’s Day game against the Detroit Red Wings and two games against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 15 and March 7.

The final home game of the regular season is set for Sat., April 11, against the Washington Capitals at 3 p.m.

In addition to single game tickets, full and half-season memberships, as well as 12-packs, are available now. Fans interested in premium rentals and group experiences can place deposits.

For more information on Penguins tickets, fans can visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/tickets or call 1-800-642-PENS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group