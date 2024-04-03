Pittsburgh Pirates announce plans for Opening Day

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced their plans for Opening Day.

Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles will start at 4:12 p.m., with gates opening at 2:12 p.m.

All fans in attendance will receive a Pirates 2024 magnetic schedule.

The Pirates encourage all fans to be in their seats by 3:30 p.m. for the pregame ceremony.

Ke’Bryan Hayes will be presented with his 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove.

Hall of Fame manager and Pittsburgh resident Jim Leyland will throw out the first pitch.

Sergeant Joseph Dukes of the United States Air Force will perform God Bless America. While deployed to Qatar in 2021, he played a direct role in the expeditious evacuation of 124,000 Afghan refugees and American citizens out of Afghanistan, officially known as Operation Allies Refuge.

Grammy award-winning musicians from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Brass Section will perform the National Anthem.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets. Before first pitch, fans can buy 200 tickets for $50, which is typically the price of 100.

As a special for the home opener, fans will receive 412 tickets for $100.

