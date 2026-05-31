Pittsburgh Pirates baseball clinic benefits local women with breast cancer

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates were pitching for a purpose on Sunday.

The team hosted its annual Pitch for Hope Women’s Baseball Clinic at PNC Park.

About 150 women attended the event, which offered brunch, a ticket to the Pirates vs. Twins game, a recognition ceremony and an all-ages, on-field baseball clinic.

Proceeds benefit Glimmer of Hope, a local organization that supports women with breast cancer.

Pirates President Travis Williams was pleased with the engagement.

“This is the largest one that we’ve ever had,” he said. “This is a great turnout. You can see the smiles on the faces of the patients, and you can see the smiles on the faces of their families.”

During the brunch, officials with Quilt for the Cure, supported by Neighborhood Ford Store, held a drawing for a “Ford Warrior Quilt.”

Ford Warrior Quilt Mike DeArdo, executive director of Quilt for the Cure Supported by Neighborhood Ford Store (left) and Diana Napper of Glimmer of Hope (right)

The quilt was made by volunteer and Latrobe resident Helen Carson using squares decorated by survivors, breast cancer patients and their families.

Patti Miller won the quilt, which will first be displayed in a local breast cancer treatment center.

What’s more, the Pirates went on to sweep their series with the Twins the same day.

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