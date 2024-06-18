Pittsburgh Pirates collaborate to create Bucco Batter ice cream

PITTSBURGH — There’s a new sweet treat that Pirates fans can enjoy while cheering on their team this summer.

The Pittsburgh Pirates collaborated with Perry’s Ice Cream to create a custom flavor called Bucco Batter.

The team describes this creamy creation as a yellow cake batter ice cream packed with creme-filled cookie pieces.

Pittsburgh area Pirates fans can purchase the ice cream at Giant Eagle. A portion of every ice cream sale proceeds will go toward Pirates Charities.

