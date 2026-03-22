Pittsburgh police add new bike officers ahead of NFL Draft patrols

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has added 17 new officers to its Bicycle Patrol.

The officers completed 40 hours of training in the classroom and on the road to become certified, the bureau said in a social media post Sunday.

Part of the training included a roughly 30-mile road across the city, including skill stations and varied terrain.

The new officers will be part of the 40-person Bicycle Patrol assigned to the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh from April 23-35, the bureau says.

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